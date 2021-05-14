Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 101.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,708 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VTV opened at $138.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.67. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $90.98 and a 12 month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.