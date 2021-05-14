Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Raises Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 7.8% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,147,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,645,000 after buying an additional 1,166,646 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,922,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,768,000 after buying an additional 103,053 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,596,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,060,000 after buying an additional 66,010 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,096,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,350,000 after buying an additional 83,662 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,114,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX opened at $99.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.88 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.57 and its 200-day moving average is $92.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

