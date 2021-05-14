Valmark Advisers Inc. Buys 52 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 566 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Argus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,229.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,238.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1,954.79. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,323.30 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

