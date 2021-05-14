VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Position Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,907 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned 0.14% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,605,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,786,000. CMC Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,803,000. Finally, Allianz Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,601,000 after buying an additional 839,550 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGL opened at $32.04 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $32.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.