Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,887 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $46,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of VXF opened at $173.38 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $97.32 and a one year high of $189.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $169.79.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

