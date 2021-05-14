Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Toews Corp ADV

Toews Corp ADV cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Toews Corp ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,116,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,763,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,489,121 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $84,279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,960,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740,932 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,705,516. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.12 and a 52-week high of $52.34.

