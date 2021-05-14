Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,147 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 5.9% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 23,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 13,202 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 157,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.4% in the first quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 5,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 11,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.96 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.28 and a one year high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.32.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

