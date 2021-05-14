Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,608,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 3.54% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $2,469,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $263.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,584. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $268.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.69. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $176.60 and a 52 week high of $278.85.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

