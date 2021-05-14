Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Position Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 220,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $50,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $336,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financialcorp IN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 15,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $235.98 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.66 and a fifty-two week high of $242.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.29.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

