Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Sold by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,783 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 7.1% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $46,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.86. 19,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,874. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.40. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $90.68 and a 12-month high of $97.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

