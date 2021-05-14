Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,005 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.83% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $381,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 30,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 16,751 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,950,000. Keystone Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Partners now owns 58,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,925,000 after buying an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 126.8% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $3.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $228.86. The stock had a trading volume of 9,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,826. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $234.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $228.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

