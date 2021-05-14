Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Trimmed by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,593 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $42,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000.

VOE stock opened at $141.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.92 and a fifty-two week high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

