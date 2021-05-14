Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Acquired by CCG Wealth Management LLC

CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.2% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CCG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 8,467 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,190,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,286 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 324,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,299,000 after purchasing an additional 36,103 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,475. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.53 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.66.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

