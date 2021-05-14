Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 333,503 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.96% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $340,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,690,021. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

