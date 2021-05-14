Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,054 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.29% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $44,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

VBK stock opened at $262.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $279.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.32. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $168.69 and a one year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

