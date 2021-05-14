Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Holdings Reduced by SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.

SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 27.4% of SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $34,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, South State CORP. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $377.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $253.97 and a 12 month high of $388.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $377.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

