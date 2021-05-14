Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lessened by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,375,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 517,086 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.80% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $3,779,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,864.1% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 266,292,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 265,642,111 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 301.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 1,118,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,369,000 after purchasing an additional 839,410 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 5,303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,119,000 after purchasing an additional 605,137 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,077.0% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 614,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,916,000 after purchasing an additional 595,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 764.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 549,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,815,000 after purchasing an additional 485,859 shares during the last quarter.

VOO stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, hitting $381.53. 210,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,112,028. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $253.97 and a twelve month high of $388.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $377.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.47.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

