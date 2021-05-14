Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 78.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,498 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 6.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $377.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $377.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $351.47. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $253.97 and a 1-year high of $388.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

