Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Great Diamond Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Great Diamond Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,754 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 6.9% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $211.92 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $219.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $213.59 and a 200 day moving average of $199.28.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

