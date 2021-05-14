Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,259,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.0% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.66% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $1,500,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.70. 74,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,379,912. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $138.37 and a 12-month high of $219.65.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

