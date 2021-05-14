Vanilla Network (VNLA) Price Tops $23.47 on Major Exchanges

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $23.47 or 0.00047192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Vanilla Network has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $16.35 million and $44,497.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00094869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $302.36 or 0.00607992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.26 or 0.00239823 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004607 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $578.29 or 0.01162855 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $596.35 or 0.01199165 BTC.

Vanilla Network Coin Profile

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 841,881 coins and its circulating supply is 696,751 coins. Vanilla Network’s official message board is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.