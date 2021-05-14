Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €83.00 ($97.65) price target from analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price indicates a potential downside of 26.16% from the company’s previous close.

VAR1 has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Varta in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €100.86 ($118.66).

Get Varta alerts:

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €112.40 ($132.24) on Friday. Varta has a fifty-two week low of €72.45 ($85.24) and a fifty-two week high of €181.30 ($213.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 47.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of €121.63.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.