Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

Varta (OTCMKTS:VARGF) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered Varta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

OTCMKTS VARGF remained flat at $$146.50 on Friday. Varta has a one year low of $146.50 and a one year high of $146.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.41.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

