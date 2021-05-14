Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Vedanta Limited (NYSE:VEDL) by 226.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 725,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 503,530 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.08% of Vedanta worth $9,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vedanta by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Vedanta by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Vedanta by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in Vedanta by 33.2% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 13,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,384 shares during the period. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEDL opened at $15.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. The company has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.97. Vedanta Limited has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $16.32.

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company explores for, develops, extracts, produces, processes, and sells oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, copper, aluminum, iron ore, steel, and power. It is involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas; and exploration, mining, and processing of iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke.

