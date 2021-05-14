Velas (VLX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $282.27 million and $2.31 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000248 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000974 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002360 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000569 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

