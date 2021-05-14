Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to announce sales of $912.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $923.00 million and the lowest is $888.30 million. Ventas reported sales of $943.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full-year sales of $3.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

VTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.72.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. Ventas has a 1 year low of $25.38 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day moving average is $50.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $40,496,242.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $295,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,207,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,264. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,596,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

