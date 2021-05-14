Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $912.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report $912.22 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $888.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $923.00 million. Ventas reported sales of $943.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ventas.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on VTR. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.72.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $1,005,929.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ventas by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ventas by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 38,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Ventas by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $53.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $58.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

