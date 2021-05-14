Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.670-0.710 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of VTR opened at $53.63 on Friday. Ventas has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.60.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $910.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.72.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $963,993.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,496,242.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,699,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

