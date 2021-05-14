Venus (XVS) Price Hits $112.73 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Venus has traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $1.12 billion and approximately $313.48 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus coin can now be purchased for about $112.73 or 0.00223236 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50,720.20 or 1.00435807 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000940 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001877 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Venus Coin Profile

Venus (XVS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,916,165 coins. Venus’ official website is venus.io . Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Venus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

