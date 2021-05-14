Veracyte (VCYT) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Veracyte (NASDAQ: VCYT) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/12/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $75.00 to $65.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $88.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2021 – Veracyte had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $85.00 to $75.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Veracyte was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Veracyte, Inc. is a diagnostics company. It is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing molecular cytology solutions. The Company provides Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis, which helps physicians in reducing unnecessary diagnostic surgeries for patients with thyroid nodules. Veracyte is also developing Afirma Malignant GEC test. It serves endocrinologists, radiologists, and head and neck specialists. Veracyte, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

4/14/2021 – Veracyte had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:VCYT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.94. 80,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,368. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Veracyte Inc alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 12.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $213,691.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its stake in Veracyte by 227.3% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Veracyte by 337.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,311 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.