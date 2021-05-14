Verge Trading Down 30.6% This Week (XVG)

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Verge has a market cap of $894.06 million and approximately $80.75 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 30.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00648169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007720 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009016 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000176 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,452,409,444 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.