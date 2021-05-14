Verge (XVG) Price Reaches $0.0518

Verge (CURRENCY:XVG) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Verge has a market cap of $852.15 million and $78.55 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0518 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Verge has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $325.60 or 0.00653640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00006844 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00009008 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000181 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,452,601,544 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

