Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $202.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $1,128,054.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,990 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,012 shares of company stock worth $4,690,712. 2.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRSK traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.77. 14,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,063,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Verisk Analytics has a fifty-two week low of $151.18 and a fifty-two week high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.48%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

