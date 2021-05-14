Veritaseum (VERI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $39.32 Million

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded down 24.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Veritaseum coin can now be bought for about $18.29 or 0.00035776 BTC on popular exchanges. Veritaseum has a market capitalization of $39.32 million and approximately $32,495.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Veritaseum has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.86 or 0.00091640 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.88 or 0.01208439 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.28 or 0.00069005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00113714 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00064213 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 coins. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface. “

Veritaseum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

