Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.11

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.11 and traded as high as C$9.40. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$9.37, with a volume of 1,300,016 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on VET. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.05.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.11.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.24) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$316.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$246.47 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

