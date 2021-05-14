VerusCoin (VRSC) Trading Down 20.8% Over Last 7 Days

VerusCoin (CURRENCY:VRSC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 14th. One VerusCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003945 BTC on popular exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $121.89 million and $48,236.00 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VerusCoin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.48 or 0.00097636 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $290.76 or 0.00585580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.60 or 0.00244886 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004736 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.09 or 0.01208540 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $606.10 or 0.01220642 BTC.

About VerusCoin

VerusCoin launched on August 13th, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 62,225,377 coins. The official website for VerusCoin is www.veruscoin.io . VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin . VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @VerusCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Verus introduces a new consensus algorithm called Proof of Power, a 50% PoW / 50% PoS algorithm, which solves theoretical weaknesses in other PoS systems, and is provably immune to 51% hash attacks, making Verus one of, if not the most, double-spend resistant public blockchain(s) running. Verus also uses a unique hash algorithm, VerusHash, a quantum secure hash algorithm that is near-equally mineable on both CPUs and GPUs. The Verus Coin’s project vision includes automatically provisioned public blockchains as a service. “

Buying and Selling VerusCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

