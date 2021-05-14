Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.66

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1397798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.

VSPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSPR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000.

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

