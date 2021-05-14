Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.66

Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VSPR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.66 and last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 1397798 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.15.
VSPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 price objective for the company.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93.
About Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR)
Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.
Further Reading: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vesper Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.