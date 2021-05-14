Vesper (VSP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $101.44 Million

Vesper (CURRENCY:VSP) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 14th. Vesper has a total market cap of $101.44 million and $6.32 million worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Vesper has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Vesper coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.56 or 0.00061715 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.88 or 0.00085812 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.73 or 0.00621411 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00237846 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00005034 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $559.20 or 0.01093679 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.21 or 0.01209080 BTC.

Vesper launched on February 17th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,214,622 coins. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @VesperFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper provides a platform for easy-to-use Decentralized Finance (DeFi) products. Vesper's DeFi products deliver ease-of-use in achieving your crypto-finance objectives. The Vesper token (VSP) is the core economic engine that facilitates the building and expansion of Vesper’s capabilities and its community. The Vesper project rests on three pillars: Vesper Products: At launch, Vesper offers a variety of interest-yielding “Grow Pools” that enable users to passively increase their crypto holdings by simply selecting the desired aggressiveness of their strategy and the digital asset held. The Vesper Grow Pools represent the first product on the Vesper platform. More will be developed and presented over time. Vesper Token: VSP incentivizes participation, facilitates governance, and catalyzes user contribution. Users earn VSP through pool participation and, later, participating in Vesper's continuous improvement. Vesper Community: Vesper is building a user community that sustains and grows the product portfolio, facilitates progressive decentralization, and enables users to build new products while earning a share of that product's fees. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vesper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vesper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vesper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

