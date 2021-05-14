ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Holdings Lowered by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. reduced its holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,347 shares during the period. ViacomCBS comprises 2.5% of Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. owned about 0.05% of ViacomCBS worth $14,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in ViacomCBS in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in ViacomCBS by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,530,727.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of ViacomCBS from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIAC traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,527,242. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

