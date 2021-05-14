Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Issues Earnings Results

Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Viant Technology updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:DSP traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,243. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.80. Viant Technology has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $69.16.

Get Viant Technology alerts:

DSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $65.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Viant Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viant Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.