Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 32,381 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 976,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.96% of RenaissanceRe worth $156,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RNR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $96,185,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth about $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,198,000 after purchasing an additional 171,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.67.

NYSE RNR opened at $156.64 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $144.03 and a 52 week high of $201.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

