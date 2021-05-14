Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 382,077 Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,977,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382,077 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 7.12% of Avaya worth $167,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Avaya by 905.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Avaya in the 4th quarter worth $159,000.

Shares of AVYA opened at $25.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.41. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Avaya had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a positive return on equity of 22.43%. The company had revenue of $738.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($7.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lowered shares of Avaya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avaya from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Avaya from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Avaya from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

