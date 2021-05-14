Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,022,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045,382 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.99% of Americold Realty Trust worth $193,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

In related news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,613,386. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COLD opened at $37.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.43. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $32.38 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.21%.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

