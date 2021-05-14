Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,567,121 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 159.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567,121 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $154,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock opened at $61.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average of $59.39. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $41.97 and a one year high of $63.91.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

