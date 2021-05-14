Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 172,810 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $146,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMS. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WMS opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $117.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day moving average of $91.95.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,495,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.61, for a total value of $155,000,145.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,630.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total transaction of $487,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,020.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,541,651 shares of company stock valued at $159,700,310 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

