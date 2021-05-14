Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 557,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Veeva Systems worth $145,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dohj LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its position in Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Mary Lynne Hedley sold 95 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.66, for a total transaction of $25,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,845.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.96, for a total transaction of $600,738.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,265,466.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,431. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VEEV opened at $245.66 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $183.24 and a 12 month high of $325.54. The stock has a market cap of $37.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.79, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.90.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.10. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on VEEV. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.