Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,365,537 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,106 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $192,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 95.4% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. 90.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $148.55 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.30. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 billion, a PE ratio of -825.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 27.81%.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 130,360 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.70, for a total value of $18,863,092.00. Also, insider Asif Ramji sold 29,992 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.32, for a total value of $4,148,493.44. Insiders sold a total of 266,892 shares of company stock valued at $38,224,223 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

