Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,778 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of 3M worth $187,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $203.41 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $131.12 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,271. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

