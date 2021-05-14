Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $159.75 Million Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,561,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,651 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 4.74% of Korn Ferry worth $159,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY opened at $66.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 244.44 and a beta of 1.61. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $69.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 38,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $2,369,868.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,275 shares in the company, valued at $23,023,602. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 10,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $660,827.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 226,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,268,676.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock valued at $12,615,125 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on KFY. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Korn Ferry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.40.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

