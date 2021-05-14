Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $172.69 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,714,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 199,755 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Twitter worth $172,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $170,955,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,549,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $162,203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $1,003,515.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,177 shares of company stock worth $4,757,761 over the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $50.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.21 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. Twitter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

